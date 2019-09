HONOLULU (KHON2) — International Coffee Day is September 29th, but not all U.S. cities are created equal when it comes to the price, variety and availability of java.

In its fourth annual study, SmartAsset considered factors like the overall availability of coffee, the number of highly rated coffee shops and the overall level of coffee enthusiasm to identify the best U.S. cities for coffee fanatics.



We found that Honolulu cracks the top 25 cities nationwide.