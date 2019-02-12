Honolulu Presidents’ Day closures

Honolulu – City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 18, in observance of Presidents’ Day.
Here are a few things to remember about the city’s holiday schedule:
- Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.
- TheBus will operate on a Saturday schedule. For route and schedule information, please go to www.thebus.org.
- Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.
- Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.
- The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.
- The People’s Open Markets will not be held.
- All Satellite City Hall sites and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.
The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:
- Motorists are cautioned that parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park and metered parking lots.
- Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.
Traffic Advisory: The Great Aloha Run will affect traffic and parking on the race route and surrounding streets on Feb. 18 from 3 a.m. to noon. More than 22,000 participants are expected. The route begins on Nimitz Highway at Nu‘uanu Avenue, proceeds west to Kamehameha Highway, and ends at Aloha Stadium.