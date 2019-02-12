Honolulu Presidents’ Day closures

Honolulu – City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 18, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

Here are a few things to remember about the city’s holiday schedule:

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a Saturday schedule. For route and schedule information, please go to www.thebus.org.

Refuse will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimānalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All Satellite City Hall sites and Driver Licensing Centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

Motorists are cautioned that parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi‘olani Park and metered parking lots.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

Traffic Advisory: The Great Aloha Run will affect traffic and parking on the race route and surrounding streets on Feb. 18 from 3 a.m. to noon. More than 22,000 participants are expected. The route begins on Nimitz Highway at Nu‘uanu Avenue, proceeds west to Kamehameha Highway, and ends at Aloha Stadium.