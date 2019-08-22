Honolulu Night Market in Kaka’ako this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend with the whole family?

The public is invited to join the thousands expected to attend Kaka‘ako’s official block party Honolulu Night Market happening this Saturday, August 24.

Presented by the Hawaiian Airlines Bank of Hawaii World Elite Mastercard, this event will be from 6 – 10 p.m.

It is a free event that will feature Hawaii’s food trucks, pop-up shops of local businesses, live music and entertainment.

