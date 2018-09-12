Local News

Honolulu mayor as Olivia moves in: 'We're not out of the woods yet'

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Tropical Storm Olivia is weakening as it moves closer to the islands, but Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell is reminding residents that we're not out of the woods yet. 

Oahu is expected to see heavy rain and tropical storm force winds from Olivia. 

Both of these weather events have the potential to cause significant damage. 

Honolulu city offices will be open as usual. City buses also will be running normally so long as winds aren't too powerful.

A Tropical Storm Warning is still in effect Oahu as well as Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe, and Hawaii County. 

Olivia is forecast to weaken during the next 48 hours but will remain a tropical storm as it passes the islands. 

 

