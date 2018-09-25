Honolulu man survives 90-foot fall off mountain in Washington

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A Honolulu man faces a slow recovery after falling off a mountain in Washington last Thursday.

Jonathan Watari is an avid hiker and rock climber, and attends college in Seattle.

His brother, Matthew Watari, tells us his sling snapped in "a freak accident" as he and a friend rappelled down Mount Stuart.

"Basically from there, he free fell about 90 feet onto straight granite rock," he said.

Jonathan survived, but he suffered a broken thigh bone, jaw bone, and a collapsed lung.

"We were very lucky because when they did pick him up, the circumstances basically forced them to land early. Instead of going into Seattle, they had to fly into Wenatchee, just because the injuries were just so critical," said Matthew.

A Black Hawk helicopter had to be called in.

Matthew tells us the entire rescue took about five hours.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to aid in his recovery.