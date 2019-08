HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu gas prices have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.50 a gallon according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 214 stations.

Gas prices in Honolulu are 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 7.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Honolulu is priced at $2.95 a gallon while the most expensive is $3.73.

A difference of 78 cents per gallon.