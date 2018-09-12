Honolulu first responders honor lives lost on 17th anniversary of 9/11 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Honolulu officers salute in tribute to 17th anniversary of 9/11. [ + - ] Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu police officers, firefighters, emergency medical services, or EMS, and the public came together today at Tamarind Park to honor those who gave their lives to save others in the attacks on September 11, 2001. It is the 17th anniversary of that day.

Honolulu first responders were also honored in the ceremony for their work keeping the community safe.

"Our public safety community, our police, fire, EMS, ocean safety, the public safety community we are all one across the country. We all do the same functions, we're there to serve the community in their times of greatest need and we support each other," said Jim Howe, Director for Emergency Services EMS and Ocean Safety. "We understand the challenges, whether it's in New York, or in Wyoming, or in Oregon, or in Honolulu, or in Lihue. We will support each other no matter the circumstances."

Dawn Snyder-Seelig, a retired United Airlines flight attendant, attends the event every year.

She says the event is important for keeping not only the service men who lost their lives in memory, but to remember the flight attendants and pilots who tried to save others as well.

"My worry has always been that the flight attendants and the pilots, and of course those passengers, but the flight attendants and the pilots were slowly being forgotten," said Snyder-Seelig. "And they were the first to try to help save the planes and save the passengers and also in a way help save the nation and they did everything they could with very little knowledge. So every year that I can show up at any event that commemorates and honors them, I'll be here to do that for them."

Jim Howe asks that people continue to keep those who died on September 11 in their memory.

"Let's really remember those who really did give their lives today and know that their sacrifice was for something important, for the strength of all of us."