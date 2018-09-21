Honolulu firefighters credit automatic sprinklers in extinguishing high-rise fire in Kakaako

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu fire fighters responded to a two-alarm building fire in Kakaako early Friday morning.

The blaze broke out around 12:03 a.m. at the Keola Lai Condominiums on Queen Street.

Crews found the 43-story condominium with black smoke coming out from a window of the building.

Officials say the buildings automatic fire alarm system controlled the fire until crews arrived on scene and fire sprinklers were then turned on inside.



HFD crews brought the blaze under control at 12:17 a.m. and the fire was fully extinguished at 12:21 a.m.

One adult female was alerted to the fire by smelling the smoke. She escaped the building without injury.

A lower leg injury was reported for this incident by a resident who was evacuating the building after the general fire alarm was activated.



The fire is under investigation and the cause of the fire has not been determined. Fire damage estimates are not available at this time.

HFD would like to encourage the public to practice their fire evacuation plans.