Honolulu among the top for 2019's best and worst cities for staycations

HONOLULU (KHON2) - If you're looking to plan a vacation this summer, you don't have to travel too far

A Wallethub report reveals 2019's best and worst cities for staycations. According to the study, Honolulu ranked number one in the nation.

The top five included Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; Chicago Illinois and Orlando, Florida.

This is the second consecutive year Honolulu claimed the top spot in the study.

Wallethub looked at factors like recreation, food and entertainment and rest and relaxation.

To view the full report, click here.