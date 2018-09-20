Local News

Honolulu airport considered one of the worst in the country

By:

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 05:56 PM HST

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 05:56 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu's airport is considered one of the worst in the country.

That's according to J.D. Power's annual North America Airport Satisfaction Study, released Wednesday.

According to the report, overall passenger satisfaction reached an all-time high.

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, however, didn't fare as well. It tied for the sixth worst airport in the nation.

The study takes six factors into consideration: terminal facilities, airport accessibility, security check, baggage claim, check-in and baggage check, and food, beverage and retail.

The Honolulu airport is currently undergoing a multimillion-dollar upgrade.

Click here for more information.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News