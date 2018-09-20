Honolulu airport considered one of the worst in the country

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Honolulu's airport is considered one of the worst in the country.

That's according to J.D. Power's annual North America Airport Satisfaction Study, released Wednesday.

According to the report, overall passenger satisfaction reached an all-time high.

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, however, didn't fare as well. It tied for the sixth worst airport in the nation.

The study takes six factors into consideration: terminal facilities, airport accessibility, security check, baggage claim, check-in and baggage check, and food, beverage and retail.

The Honolulu airport is currently undergoing a multimillion-dollar upgrade.

