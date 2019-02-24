Honoapiilani Highway past Kapalua limited to local traffic

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) will limit Honoapiilani Highway (Route 30) to local access past Kapalua as an assessment of rockfall risk is performed. The local access restriction will begin at 7 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 and will remain in place until further notice.

The local access restriction is out of an abundance of caution following a rockfall on Honoapiilani Highway/Kahekili Highway past the Nakalele Point Light Station at Mile Marker 39.5 early Friday, Feb. 22 and additional rockfalls on Honoapiilani Highway at Mile Marker 36.5 (Honokohau Valley) on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Electronic signs will be placed on Honoapiilani Highway at Fleming Beach (approximately Mile Marker 31) on the Kapalua side of the limited closure and on Kahekili Highway at Camp Maluhia to inform motorists of the local access restriction. Emergency responders will also be allowed through the area.

A rockfall contractor will check for loose rocks in the stretch where the previous rockfalls occurred. The limited access restriction is necessary as the highwaymay be reduced to one lane in areas and there may be intermittent traffic stoppages as the contractor works. The assessment must be performed in the daylight and will inform future actions along the route.