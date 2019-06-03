Home fire extinguishers douse house fire in Palolo

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Fire crews were called to a house fire on Palolo Avenue.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.

Crews arrived to find a two-story multi-family residence with no signs of fire on the exterior of the home.

HFD found an extinguished fire in a bedroom on the first floor in the right rear corner of the building.

It was reported that an adult male, his father and his daughter were in the downstairs unit at the time of the fire.

The daughter saw smoke and flames and alerted her family.

The adult male applied an extinguisher to the fire while his father went outside and retrieved a garden hose.

An adult male neighbor from the upstairs unit brought an additional extinguisher.

Two other adults from the upstairs unit escaped the structure safely.

All three downstairs occupants and the assisting upstairs neighbor were treated by Emergency Medical Services for smoke inhalation but refused transport.

The fire is currently under investigation and a cause has yet to be determined.

Fire damage estimates are not available at this time.

It is unknown if the residence had working smoke alarms but it did not have fire sprinklers.

The HFD will continue to advocate for fire sprinklers in buildings. It is the most effective way to protect property and safeguard lives from a fire.