Hiroshima peace ceremony in Honolulu marks 74th anniversary of WWII bombing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This year marks the 74th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima during WWII.

The anniversary was honored with the ringing of the peace bell in Honolulu on Tuesday.

The ceremony remembers those who were killed in the attack, and to recognize the long-standing relationship between Hawaii and Hiroshima

“Every year in August I remember what I went through in the city that was completely wiped out by the bomb,” said Larry Miwa, Hiroshima survivor. “And then when I got there in the morning of August 15 nothing was there. I was the only person in the city.”

In Japan, officials held a somber memorial in Hiroshima, with the memorial bell ringing at 8:15 a.m. That is the moment the atomic bomb exploded over the city.

A second atomic bomb was dropped three days later on Nagasaki in Japan.

In all, some 210,000 people were killed.