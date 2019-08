HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking for a job there is an opportunity happening this weekend.

A big job fair on the leeward side of Oahu is hoping to draw west side applicants with that promise.

The Hire Leeward Job and Career Fair is happening Saturday, August 9 at UH West Oahu.

It will be from 9 a.m. till 1 p.m.

Participating employers include:

Aulani, Ko olina Resort, Kamehameha Schools, and the Hawaii Air National Guard.

This will be the job fair’s seventh year.