Hilton Hawaiian Village continues Thanksgiving tradition

HONOLULU (KHON2) - For Hawaii's needy, every day can be a struggle—but thanks to about 40 volunteers, thousands had one less thing to worry about today.

Hundreds of homeless people got served a hot Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the folks at Hilton Hawaiian Village.

Workers prepared the meals on Wednesday and today they were delivered to the Institute for Human Services. This is Hilton Hawaiian Villages twenty-fourth year doing the event.

"We had a great turnout this year," said Scott Hamilton, Resident Manager at Hilton Hawaiian Village. "We see a lot of the same faces, but this year we saw a lot more new faces. It's always great to do this, we can see the folks we're serving, it's a little more intimate here, and we enjoy giving back to the community," he said.

Thursday's meal made about 250 pounds of turkey, 175 pounds of rice and stuffing and 11 gallons of gravy.

