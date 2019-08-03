Hilo residents prepare for Flossie

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rain, that’s nothing to Hilo folks.

They tell me they’re used to it. But after Hurricane Lane, the last August dumped over 36 inches of rain. Many tell KHON2 they’re on high alert for another flooding disaster.

The rain fell steadily throughout the night and into the morning causing the Wailuku River to rise.

But other than a minor landslide on Highway 19, Hilo folks can relax after tropical storm Erick.

Hurricane Lane last year brought three feet of stormwater into Piihonua resident Margaret Almada Collins’ home.

“This faucet was ripped out, the water was so strong!” She said.

But Collins knows she’s not in the clear yet.

Until Flossie passes the state, the 70-year-old widower will stay prepared and enjoy her Friday night with brownie, the dog she recently adopted.

“If I can help other people understand, don’t be fearful. But be prepared,” said Collins.

Margaret wants to add she’s thankful for the 30 people in the neighborhood who came to her aid after her house flooded and she got flood insurance after.