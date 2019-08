After months of construction and improvements, Hikimoe Street and the Waipahu Transit Center are back open.

The street and transit center have seen repaving of roads, widening of sidewalks, installation of new lighted passenger shelters and security improvements.

The area has been closed since April.

Due to the closures, bus routes were relocated to Mokuola Street and Farrington Highway during the work week, but will now return to their regular routes of Hikimoe Street.