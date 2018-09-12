Hiker airlifted from Hoopii Falls

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Firefighters responded to a call of a female hiker in distress Monday afternoon near Hoopii Falls in Kapaa.

Firefighters were notified of the incident around 1:30 p.m., when a 57-year-old woman from Iowa reportedly fell and injured her leg while hiking along the trail.

Responding firefighters from the Kaiakea fire station hiked into the trail and located the woman in the water, being tended to by a family member and a bystander near the rocks below the falls.

Firefighters safely loaded the injured woman into a Stokes litter. Rescue 3 aboard Air 1 arrived and short-hauled the woman to a landing area at Kapahi Park, where awaiting medics transported her to Wilcox Hospital for further treatment.