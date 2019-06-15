Local News

Highway 137 closed in both directions due to traffic collision

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 08:52 AM HST

Updated: Jun 15, 2019 01:51 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - On the Big Island, Highway 137 between Papaya Farms Road and Pakaka Road in Waawaa has reopened in both directions after being closed due to a traffic collision.

Civil Defense reported the highway closure at 7:45 a.m. Saturday. The highway reopened about two hours later. 
 

