Highway 137 closed in both directions due to traffic collision
HONOLULU (KHON2) - On the Big Island, Highway 137 between Papaya Farms Road and Pakaka Road in Waawaa has reopened in both directions after being closed due to a traffic collision.
Civil Defense reported the highway closure at 7:45 a.m. Saturday. The highway reopened about two hours later.
