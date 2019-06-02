HONOLULU (KHON2) - Air one continues to circle offshore at Kalama Beach in Kailua Bay

Rescue divers were pulled for a few hours this morning due to sharks in the area, but sent back out again to comb the ocean floor looking for any sign of the swimmer who's been missing since Friday.

"We are giving our best estimate on what the drift pattern is right now we're concentrating with the drift moving north towards that Aikahi side of the bay," Honolulu Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Sanchez said.

The swimmers identity has not yet been released, but Sanchez confirmed they are looking for a 21-year-old male, who may be a member of the military.

A friend, as well as Army personnel, were there during Saturday's search but declined to comment.

The two female swimmers that were with man at the time he disappeared were pulled from the water yesterday and are okay.

Sanchez said the three swimmers ran into trouble roughly 40 yards offshore at 5:30p.m. Friday.

Bob Hall said his father-in-law is the one who initially noticed the three swimmers in distress.

"My father-in-law was sitting out here he came and yelled that they were some people out here that needed help. So I came out and looked and I could see three heads that were in the water. They were in trouble. They were kind of at the end of kind of a long riptide. It was pulling them out," Hall explained.

Hall said he ran back into the garage and he and his wife grabbed two surf boards and paddled out to the help.

"We paddled out and I got to the first person, and she was the one who was actually in a little better shape. I got her on my board and then my wife got to the other person, probably about 10 or 15 seconds later. We were able to just get them calmed down and drifted in with them."

Once Hall got them to the beach he said other people helped them while he went back to look for the third person.

"I paddled back out and tried to go back-and-forth for about 20 minutes or so to see if I could find the other swimmer and I couldn't see anything."

Sanchez said visibility was so bad in the water divers can only see about one to two feet in front of them.

Hall said conditions were choppy and there was poor visibility yesterday too.

"I figured they would find him pretty quickly, but I do know when I went out there, and I was right there immediately afterwards, I couldn't see anything. The water is really murky. There's a lot of sand stirred-up."

According to Hall, the two women he rescued didn't seem like they were experienced swimmers

"From what I understood, they got in the water and walked down just a few feet. It was probably only about five, maybe seven minutes that they were in the water before they were in trouble," Hall explained.

Thomas Vinigas, who lives near Kalama Beach came out to join the search for an hour today.

"I couldn't just be home doing yard work hearing the helicopter going. I had to come out and look for him," Vinigas said.

He said that the someone could get dragged out if they were not use to the ocean.

"It's trade winds, really nice, but being a shore break you always have this riptides going along the banks. So Dune Circle you have just one (riptide) always going, going out to the main channel," Vinigas explained.

HFD Battalion Chief Sanchez said they will continue to search through Monday.

