HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Fighters responded to a two-alarm warehouse fire in Kailua overnight.

Officials say the fire started around 6 p.m. on Kalanianaole Highway.

When crews arrived, they found black smoke coming from Pomai Kulolo.

It was reported that no one was working at the time of the blaze.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 7 p.m.

The blaze is under investigation and the cause has yet to be determined.

Fire damages are not available at this time.

No injuries were reported.