Kinau Street house fully engulfed in fire as HFD responds

Courtesy of Punahele Basso

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Dept. is responding to a two-alarm house fire on Kinau Street, Tuesday, September 3.

Heavy smoke can be seen emanating from a house.

The time of alarm occurred at 4:12 p.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene several minutes later to find the house fully evolved in fire.

Fire officials say that 12 units with 44 personnel responded to the fire.

According to HFD, they are not sure if anyone is inside the house.

Fire officials do not yet have the fire under control.