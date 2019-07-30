HFD responds to a fire in Palolo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a two alarm fire in Palolo Monday afternoon.
It happened shortly before 3 p.m.
Fire crews arrived shortly after the fire began and found a single family home engulfed in flames.
Captain Scot Seguirant told us a man in his 60s was found in his bedroom. He did not survive.
This is the fourth fatality this month due to a fire. All four victims were above the age of 55.
Capt. Seguirant said,
Neighbors told the Fire crews that they don’t recall hearing any smoke alarms.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.