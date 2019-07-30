HFD responds to a fire in Palolo

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a two alarm fire in Palolo Monday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 3 p.m.

Fire crews arrived shortly after the fire began and found a single family home engulfed in flames.

Captain Scot Seguirant told us a man in his 60s was found in his bedroom. He did not survive.

This is the fourth fatality this month due to a fire. All four victims were above the age of 55.

Capt. Seguirant said,

“I’m beside myself with this lousy news that we lost another person in our community. And I hope that folks will consider looking at the cost of sprinklers and working toward getting it installed. If you can’t do it right away, set up a plan and try to get it somehow. There’s so much spending going on with new cars and new this and new that and there’s commercials galore. But people don’t even consider installing sprinklers when they’re remodeling their home which is the best time to do it. “

Neighbors told the Fire crews that they don’t recall hearing any smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.