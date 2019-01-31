HFD extinguishes Makakilo building fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Makakilo Building Fire (Credit: Tiffany Ettleman)

Honolulu (KHON2) - This morning, at 8:21 a.m., the Honolulu Fire Department responded with 11 units staffed with 39 personnel to a building fire located at 92-6114 Puapake Street in Makakilo. The first unit arrived at 8:27 a.m. to find a two-story residence with smoke emanating from a second story window on the left side of the structure.

Personnel established command, secured a water source and commenced with firefighting operations to suppress the flames and prevent further fire spread. The fire was brought under control at 8:44 a.m. and extinguished at 8:51 a.m.

It was reported that a neighbor saw smoke coming from the rear of the home. He tried to alert the adult male and female residents but they were not home at the time of the fire.

The fire is under investigation and the cause has yet to be determined. Fire damages are estimated at $80,000 to the structure and $40,000 to its contents. No injuries were reported for this incident.