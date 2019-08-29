HFD extinguishes accidental fire at H-power

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a overnight building fire at Covanta Honolulu Resource Recovery H-power.

The first unit arrived at 12:42 a.m. to find a large fire inside the facility.

It was reported that welders were working on equipment at the time of the fire.

Fire fighters used large diameter hoses and a lot of water to reach the deep seated fire. The fire was brought under control at 3:30 a.m. and was extinguished at 4:30 a.m. 

Fire Personnel have concluded their investigation and have determined that the fire was accidental.  

It was determined that the fire was accidentally caused due to welding work being done on equipment. 

Fire damages were limited to recycled material and no damage was found to the building or its equipment.

