HFD Determines Unattended Cooking as Cause for Ewa Beach Building Fire

On July 11, 2019, 9:23 a.m., the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded with seven units staffed with 23 personnel to a building fire located on Kamahoi Street. The first unit arrived at 9:29 a.m. to find a two-story single-family structure with smoke emanating from both first and second floor windows on the right side of the structure.

Personnel established command, secured a water supply and began firefighting operations. The fire was brought under control at 9:33 a.m. and was extinguished at 9:41 a.m.

It was reported that four adults and one child reside in the home with three dogs. At the time of the fire a female in her 20’s and her son were the only occupants in the structure. She was alerted to the fire by a working smoke detector and escaped the home with her son. She was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation and was treated on scene. Her care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 10:26 a.m. but she refused transport. Fire Fighters rescued all three dogs unharmed.

Red Cross is assisting the displaced occupants.

Honolulu Fire Department Investigators have concluded their investigation and have determined that the fire was accidental. It was determined that the fire was accidentally caused due to unattended cooking. Damages have been estimated to be $160,000 to the structure and $4,000 to its contents.

The residence did have working smoke alarms but it did not have fire sprinklers. The HFD will continue to advocate for fire sprinklers in buildings. It is the most effective way to protect your property and safeguard lives from a fire.