HFD determines cause of fire at Century Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded with ten units staffed with 39 personnel to a building fire at Century Center located at 1750 Kalakaua Avenue.

The first unit arrived at 6:00 p.m. to find a 41-story condominium with no visible signs of smoke or fire on the exterior of the building.

The fire alarm panel indicated that a smoke detector was activated on the 16th floor.

Personnel established command, secured a water source and commenced with firefighting operations.

Fire fighters located the fire in unit 1603 and the fire was brought under control at 6:17 p.m. and fully extinguished at 6:21 p.m.

It was reported that a mother and child reside in the unit but were not home at the time of the fire.

The buildings fire alarm system alerted occupants who exited the building via stairwells.

After a male in his eighties evacuated the building his family was concerned about him suffering possible smoke inhalation.

Fire fighters transferred the male to Emergency Medical Services at 6:27 p.m.



HFD Fire Investigators have concluded their investigation of the building fire and have determined that the fire was accidental.

It was determined that the fire was caused due to combustibles being stored too close to the stove top and the burner inadvertently being turned on.

Fire damages are estimated at $40,000 to the structure and $1,000 to its contents.

The total property loss for this incident has been estimated to be $41,000. No injuries were reported for this incident.

The HFD will continue to advocate for fire sprinklers in buildings.

It is the most effective way to protect your property and safeguard lives from a fire.