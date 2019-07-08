HFD determines building fire in Makiki as accidental

The Honolulu Fire Department concluded an investigation involving a building fire on Matlock Avenue on Sunday, July 7.

It happened around 2:41 p.m.

Six HFD units staffed with 22 personnel tended to the scene.

When the first unit arrived, they found a three-story walk up apartment building with smoke coming from the left side of the structure.

Crews commenced firefighting operations and extinguished the fire at 2:45 p.m.

It was reported that two adult males and an adult female were not home at the time of the fire.

Neighbors from the adjacent building used garden hoses to fight the fire from their building.

Fire investigators have completed their investigation and have classified the cause of the fire as accidental.

It was determined that the fire was accidentally caused due to an arc in a power cord to a dryer.

Fire damages were estimated at $5,000 to the structure and $1,000 to its contents.