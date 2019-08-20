HFD respond to an early-morning house fire in Kailua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a house fire in Kailua.

The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning at a two-story single family residence.

HFD crews responded at 5:04 a.m. to find the second floor fully involved with fire.

It was reported that four occupants were in the home at the time of the fire and were able to escape.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation and a cause has not yet been determined.

Fire damage estimates are not available at this time.

The residence did not have any working smoke detectors and did not have fire sprinklers.

