Here’s what lawmakers are doing after a child was hit by a car on Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 10-year-old boy struck by a car while crossing Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s North Shore remains hospitalized.

The accident happened in front of Laniakea Beach, an area of controversy for decades. Every day, visitors run across the busy highway to look at turtles.

There are no parking signs yet many still park there.

HPD tried citing people but was told it wasn’t their jurisdiction.

The State Department of Transportation provided a solution years ago putting up concrete barriers, but they were sued and nothing has happened since.

After yesterday’s incident, residents and lawmakers are demanding solutions.

“We have begun a process that involves myself, Sen. Riviere, Mayor Caldwell, the DOT, DNLR, HPD, all the various stakeholders,” said Rep. Sean Quinlan (D) of Waialua, Haleiwa, and Kaaawa.

There’s now talk of a placing a crossing guard there.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority has joined the discussion and a meeting on the issue will be held Tuesday.