A Big Island man accused of the traffic death of a Hawaii Fire Department captain in May has plead not guilty to manslaughter and second-degree negligent homicide.

21-year-old Christopher Helmlinger was arraigned in Kona Circuit Court.

Police say Helmlinger was overtaking several vehicles in a no-passing zone when he collided into Mahon’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

Helminger was indicted last week and is free on $100,000 bail.