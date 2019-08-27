HECO utility work to close portion of Aiea Heights Dr. on Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric crews will be doing maintenance work on existing utility poles along a section of Aiea Heights Drive on Wednesday, August 28.

This will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The work will require the closure of Aiea Heights Drive between Nāpuanani Road and Manako Street.

Northbound traffic will be rerouted onto Manako Street, while southbound traffic will be detoured to Nāpuanani Road.

Safety signs will alert motorists of the road modifications, and traffic cones will be placed around the work zone. Special duty police and flagmen will be onsite for traffic control and to assist residents on Holo Place with access to the street.