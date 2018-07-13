HECO urges Iwilei, Kakaako and Ala Moana customers to plan ahead of upcoming planned power outages

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Starting Monday, businesses and residents in the Iwilei, Kakaako, and Ala Moana neighborhoods will experience overnight outages.

Hawaiian Electric will begin upgrades to its underground cabling. The work begins July 16 and will last 3 weeks. Crews will work on sections of the grid from Mondays through Thursdays between the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The outages will affect 400 businesses and 2,500 homes.

"We don't want to have unplanned outages. That's the key here. We want people to improved reliability so they don't have to endure unplanned outages which could take longer than our planned outages," explained spokeswoman Shannon Tangonan.

The electrical upgrades will cost over 1 million, says Tangonan. Approximately 100 employees will be working each night.

"We wanted people to plan for this, it does affect people for 3 weeks, not every night, but some will experience multiple outages," said Tangonan.

HECO recommends keeping the doors to your refrigerator and freezer closed to prevent food from spoiling - and use dry ice if possible.

Only use generators outdoors and away from windows to prevent carbon monoxide.

Disconnect all appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Keep an emergency kit handy - stock bottled water, flashlights, extra batteries...

Make sure your cell phones and computers are fully charged before the outage.

HECO is asking its customers to make additional phone calls.

"Contact your service providers. Will I have internet access? What will my condo provide as far as access to elevators?" said Tangonan.

