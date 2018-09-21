HECO to install fiber optic cable across Fort Weaver Road

Copyright by KHON - All rights reserved

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hawaiian Electric Company contractors will be installing a communications fiber optic cable across Fort Weaver Road in Ewa. The work will take place between 9 p.m., Monday, Sept. 24, and 3 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 25, just south of the intersection with Renton Road.

The fiber optic cable will link the Hawaiian Electric Kapolei Substation to the company's future West Loch Solar Substation in Ewa.

There will be intermittent five- to 10-minute traffic stoppages in both directions of flow on Fort Weaver Road during the installation of the cable spanning the roadway. To better control the traffic in the work area, two of the three lanes of traffic in each direction will be reduced to the lane closest to the grassy median in the middle of Fort Weaver Road.

A gradual reduction in northbound lanes on Fort Weaver Road will begin roughly 800 feet before the work area. The reduction in southbound lanes will begin before the intersection of Karayan Street.

There will be access in all directions at the intersection of Fort Weaver Road and Renton Road, as well as into and out of Karayan Street and nearby businesses.

The affected roadways will be marked with message signs, and the lanes will be marked with cones. Flagmen and special-duty police officers will help direct traffic flow on Fort Weaver Road.