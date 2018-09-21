Local News

HECO to install fiber optic cable across Fort Weaver Road

By:

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 01:09 PM HST

Updated: Sep 21, 2018 01:09 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hawaiian Electric Company contractors will be installing a communications fiber optic cable across Fort Weaver Road in Ewa. The work will take place between 9 p.m., Monday, Sept. 24, and 3 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 25, just south of the intersection with Renton Road.

The fiber optic cable will link the Hawaiian Electric Kapolei Substation to the company's future West Loch Solar Substation in Ewa.

There will be intermittent five- to 10-minute traffic stoppages in both directions of flow on Fort Weaver Road during the installation of the cable spanning the roadway. To better control the traffic in the work area, two of the three lanes of traffic in each direction will be reduced to the lane closest to the grassy median in the middle of Fort Weaver Road.

A gradual reduction in northbound lanes on Fort Weaver Road will begin roughly 800 feet before the work area. The reduction in southbound lanes will begin before the intersection of Karayan Street.

There will be access in all directions at the intersection of Fort Weaver Road and Renton Road, as well as into and out of Karayan Street and nearby businesses.

The affected roadways will be marked with message signs, and the lanes will be marked with cones. Flagmen and special-duty police officers will help direct traffic flow on Fort Weaver Road. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News