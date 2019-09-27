Health Dept. confirms first Hawaii case of lung illness linked to vaping, crackdown on e-cigs widen internationally

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (HDOH) has confirmed its first case of lung illness associated with vaping.

According to the HDOH, it happened to a Big Island resident under 18-years-old.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is calling it an outbreak.

They say there have been over 805 cases of lung injury reported from 46 states and 1 U.S. territory. 12 deaths have been confirmed in 10 states. All reported cases have a history of e-cigarette product use or vaping.

The organization says that they have complete data on 373 cases. Within those cases:

Nearly three fourths (72%) of cases are male

Two thirds (67%) of cases are 18 to 34 years old

16% of cases are under 18 years

38% of cases are in people under 21 years

17% are 35 years or older

Amid the growing concerns with the vaping industry, electronic cigarette company Juul announced the step down of CEO Kevin Burns which came the day after health officials of the State of California issued a warning urging people to immediately stop vaping on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Juul also said that the company will be “suspending all broadcast, print and digital product advertising in the U.S.” effective immediately.

The Gov. of Massachusetts also declared a public health emergency. This ordered a four-month ban on electronic cigarette product sales.

Walmart Inc. also decided to quit selling vaping products.

The Trump administration is also preparing to ban the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.

While I like the Vaping alternative to Cigarettes, we need to make sure this alternative is SAFE for ALL! Let’s get counterfeits off the market, and keep young children from Vaping! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2019

Internationally, Juul products disappeared from China’s online market places. India then upped the crackdown on vaping by banning electronic cigarettes entirely.

Harsh Vardhan, the Minister of Health and Family Welfare in India, spoke about the ban on his official Twitter account.