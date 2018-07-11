Head-on crash traps two men in their vehicles
HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) - A crash on Hawaii island sent two men to the hospital Tuesday, one in critical condition.
It happened at 4:18 p.m. on Saddle Road, between the 25th and 26th mile markers.
According to the Hawaii Fire Department, two men, in their 50s and 60s, were involved in a head-on collision that trapped them inside their cars.
Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to get them out.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Woman rescued at Nimitz Beach
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Former Hawaii attorney general...