Head-on crash traps two men in their vehicles

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) - A crash on Hawaii island sent two men to the hospital Tuesday, one in critical condition.

It happened at 4:18 p.m. on Saddle Road, between the 25th and 26th mile markers.

According to the Hawaii Fire Department, two men, in their 50s and 60s, were involved in a head-on collision that trapped them inside their cars.

Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to get them out.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.