Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Vincent Villaplaza

HONOLULU (KHON2) The Honolulu Police are looking for Vincent Villaplaza.

Sgt. Chris Kim told us, “On October 23, 2018 at about 8:10 p.m., the victim was involved in an argument with a male in the Kalihi area. As the argument escalated, the male pointed a handgun at the victim then struck him numerous times on his face with it causing several lacerations. Police were notified and placed the male, later identified as Vincent Villaplaza, under arrest for Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree and Assault in the Second Degree.”

He is now wanted on a $25,000 bench warrant for failing to appear for sentencing on July 17.

He has 8 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waipahu area.

Villaplaza is 29 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 200 pounds.

If you know where Villaplaza is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.