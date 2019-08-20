Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Troy Hong

The Honolulu Police are looking for Troy Hong.

“On July 16, 2018, at about 9:10 a.m., the victim was sitting in his car in the Ewa Beach area when an unknown male pulled alongside him and asked for gas money. The victim gave the male some money and the male drove away. The male later returned on foot, pointed a gun at the victim and told him to leave the keys. The victim exited the vehicle and ran away while the suspect drove away with the vehicle. Police were notified and was able to locate the vehicle at the Kalaeloa camp grounds. Witnesses pointed out a male that was seen driving the vehicle to the camp grounds. The victim was brought to the scene but did not identify the male as the same male who pointed the gun at him earlier. The male driver, who was later identified as Troy Hong, was subsequently placed under arrest for Unauthorized Control of a Propelled vehicle,” said Chris Kim.

Hong is now wanted on a $75,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of supervised release.

“Hong has four prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area,” said Kim.

He is 30 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 152 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Troy Hong is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.