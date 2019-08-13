Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Tobius Davies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man whose accused of assaulting a woman in Waikiki.

Honolulu police are looking for Tobius Davies.

“On August 16, 2015, at approximately 2:10 a.m., the victim walked into her building in the Waikiki area when she observed a male that had been previously trespassed from the building,” said Sgt. Chris Kim. “The male began to swear at her then assaulted her causing her to sustain injuries. The victim was able to get help from security and police were notified. The male, who was identified as Tobius Davies, was subsequently placed under arrest for Burglary in the Second Degree and Assault in the Second Degree.”

Davies is now wanted on a $20,000 cash-only bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Davies has 20 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area,” Kim said.

Davies is 41 years old, five feet 9 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where Tobius Davies is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.