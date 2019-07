The Honolulu Police are looking for Sheldon Cintron.

Cintron is wanted on a $20,000 cash only warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of drug probation.

He is 44 years old, five feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Sheldon Cintron is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.