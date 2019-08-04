Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Seth Owens

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are looking for Seth Owens.

Police say he sexually assaulted a young girl.

On June 16, 2019, the juvenile victim reported to a family member that an acquaintance of her older brother assaulted her. Police were notified and through the investigation, the male was identified as Seth Owens.

Owens is 18-years-old, 5 foot 11 inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is now wanted on a $50,000 grand jury bench warrant for two counts of sexual assault in the first degree and three counts of sexual assault in the third degree.

Owens has no prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area.

If you have any information about the incident or Seth Owens whereabouts, contact CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.