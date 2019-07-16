Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Roy Kalama

The Honolulu Police are looking for Roy Kalama.

“On September 6, 2017, at about 2:15 p.m., the complainant returned to his residence in the Wahiawa area when he observed a male inside of his kitchen carrying a handgun. The complainant ran to his neighbor’s house for help at which time he observed two males to exit the residence, carrying the complainant’s property and run away. Police were notified was able to locate both males nearby. One of the males, who was identified as Roy Kalama, was subsequently placed under arrest for Burglary in the First Degree,” said Sgt. Chris Kim.

Kalama is wanted on $20,000 cash only warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Kalama has twelve prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu, Waipahu and Waianae areas,” said Sgt. Kim.

He is 22 years old, five feet ten inches tall and weighs 178 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Roy Kalama is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.