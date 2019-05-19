Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Mavaega Mavaega, captured

UPDATE: The police arrested Mavaega Mavaega on May 22, 2019, in Kalihi.

He was wanted on a $20,000 warrant for not following the terms of his probation.

—

The Honolulu Police Department is asking the public for help in finding 32-year-old, Mavaega Mavaega.

Police say he robbed a Kalihi business two years ago on May 7, 2017.

According to Crimestoppers, the victim was working inside her business in the Kalihi area when a male entered and locked the door behind him. The male demanded money from the victim and when the victim refused, the male used physical force against her. The male eventually left with money and property and fled the scene.

Police were notified and through investigation, the male was identified as Mavaega Mavaega.

Mavaega was arrested for 2nd degree robbery and is now wanted for a $20,000 warrant for not complying with the terms of his probation.

He is known to frequent the Ewa Beach area.

If you know where Mavaega Mavaega is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.