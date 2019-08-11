Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Liciela Agpalza-Butolph

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are looking for Liciela Agpalza-Butolph.

On June 20, 2019, at about 3:55 p.m., the complainant heard his dog crying and whimpering in pain in his Wahiawa area apartment. When the complainant looked into his apartment, he saw that his dog had been stabbed multiple times and a female was standing next to the dog.

Police was notified and placed the female, later identified as Liciela Agpalza-Butolph, under arrest for cruelty to animals in the first degree.

She is now wanted on a $20,000 grand jury bench warrant for first-degree animal cruelty.

Agpalza-Butolph has no prior conviction and is known to frequent the Wahiawa area.

Agpalza-Butolph is 19-years-old, five feet two inches, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Liciela Agpalza-Butolph is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.