Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Lauren Kaehuaea

The Honolulu Police are looking for Lauren Kaehuaea.

“On June 15, 2015, at approximately 2:12 p.m., an employee of the Kapolei Safeway store observed a male to enter the store then select and conceal four bottles of tequila into his bag. The male then attempted to leave the store without making payment for the items. The employee tried to stop the male but the male punched the employee’s face at which time a struggle ensued for the bag. Another employee was able to recover three of the bottles but the male smashed the fourth bottle onto the ground then fled. Police were notified and was able to locate the male nearby. The male, who was identified as Lauren Kaehuaea, was subsequently placed under arrest for Robbery in the Second Degree,” Sgt. Chris Kim tells us.

He is wanted on a $20,000 cash only bench warrant for failing to appear for a HOPE hearing in March.

“Kaehuaea has 4 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area,” said Sgt. Kim

Kaehuaea is 38 years old with brown hair and brown eyes, stands 6 foot 1 and weighs 270 pounds.

If you know where Lauren Kaehuaea is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.