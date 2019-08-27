Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Jowey Balon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man who stabbed an Ewa Beach man in the neck.

Honolulu Police are looking for Jowey Balon.

“On May 7, 2015 at about 12:10 p.m., the victim was sitting in front of his Ewa Beach home playing his guitar when he felt a sudden sharp pain to the back of his neck and started bleeding,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Crimestoppers. “The victim turned around and saw a male holding a kitchen knife in his hand. When the victim looked at him, the male turned and ran away. Police were notified and were able to later locate the male. The male, who was identified as Jowey Balon, was subsequently placed under arrest for assault in the second degree.”

He is now wanted on a $30,000 bench warrant for failing to appear at a recent hearing.

“Balon has two prior convictions and is known to frequent the Ewa Beach and Honolulu areas,” said Kim.

He is 34 years old, five feet 9 inches tall, weighing 245 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Jowey Balon is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.