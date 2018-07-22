Hawaii’s Most Wanted: John Baker

State sheriffs have arrested John Baker, a man who police say broke into an apartment and held a gun to the resident’s back.

On March 20, at about 9:30 p.m., the victim was in his McCully apartment when a man forcefully entered and shoved a handgun into the victim’s back.

A struggle ensued, at which time the suspect struck the victim with a metal baton, then fled the apartment. The victim’s neighbors were able to detain him nearby.

Police were notified and the man, later identified as Baker, was arrested for burglary in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

Baker was wanted on a $100,000 bench warrant in connection with that case for not showing up for trial call earlier this month. He was picked up by the Hawaii Department of Public Safety’s Sheriff Division.

Baker has 11 prior convictions.