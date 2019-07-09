Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Emilito Capanang

The Honolulu Police are looking for Emilito Capanang.

“On September 24, 2017, at about 11:00 a.m., the victim was sitting down in front of a shack in the Waipahu area when a male carrying a large machete approached him. The male then struck the victim with the machete causing a large scalp laceration then fled the scene. Police were notified and through the investigation, the male was identified as Emilito Capanang. He was later located and placed under arrest for Assault in the Second Degree,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers.

He is now wanted on a $30,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of probation.

“Capanang has 5 prior conviction and is known to frequent the Waipahu and Honolulu areas,” said Sgt. Kim

Capanang is 42 years old, five feet six inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Emilito Capanang is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.