Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Derrick Hernandez arrested

UPDATE: Derrick Hernandez was arrested on May 18, 2019 at Ala Moana Park. 

He was wanted on a $1,000,000 warrant in connection to a fatal stabbing in Maili. 

The Honolulu Police Department are searching for murder suspect, 44-year-old Derrick Hernandez. 

Officials say he was arrested for stabbing a man at Maili Beach Park, five years ago. Hernandez fled the scene, and the victim was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. 

Police now have a $1,000,000 grand jury bench warrant for his arrest. 

Hernandez is known to frequent the Waianae area. 

If you know where he is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

