Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Daniel Giffard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Hawaii’s Most Wanted, we feature a man who stabbed another man at a self-storage facility.

Honolulu Police are looking for Daniel Giffard.

“On May 31, 2019 at about 12:58 p.m., the victim was at a self storage facility on Kalakaua Avenue when he was involved in an argument with another male,” said Crimestoppers coordinator Sgt. Chris Kim. “As the argument escalated the male stabbed the victim with a knife and fled the scene. Police were notified and through the investigation, the male who stabbed the victim was identified as Daniel Giffard. He is now wanted for a $25,000 warrant of arrest for assault in the first degree.”

Giffard is now wanted on a $25,000 Warrant of Arrest for first degree assault.

Giffard has nine prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

He is 57 years old, 5’8″ inches tall, 222 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Daniel Giffard is, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.